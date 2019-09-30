Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday waded into the age-long boundary dispute between the people of Ngbo in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi and their neighbours Agila, in Ardo Local Government Area of Benue.

Members of the House of Representatives had last week Thursday, called on the federal government to establish a military barrack at the boundary between the two communities, saying it will help end the incessant communal clashes.

The lawmakers at the plenary also urged the National Boundary Commission to identify and create a division to ascertain the actual boundary between these two states.

Speaking to State House Correspondents at the end of the meeting in Abuja, Benue State Governor Ortom, said the meeting which had the acting Director General, National boundary Commission took far reaching decisions to ensure that the boundary is demarcate between these two states so as to end the perennial disputes and hold the people responsible henceforth.

According to Ortom: “We came at the instance of the vice president to discuss the lingering problem between Benue and Ebonyi states in particular between Agila in Benue and Ngbo in Ebonyi.

“We are also here with the acting DG, National boundary commission and we have taken far reaching decisions to ensure that we demarcate the boundary between these two states so that we can hold our people responsible.

“As it is now its difficult to identify the criminal elements who are creating tension and creating more of these problems.

“So I believe that very soon the boundary commission would be coming out with a programme that both Benue and Ebonyi will team up together to provide the necessary logistics and security to ensure that the boundary is demarcated.

“Well, it’s a border crisis because we are talking about two states. We should know the limits of each states.“

On TIV/Jukun crisis, the governor noted that there is a spillover. He said: “This is largely TIV and Jukum in Taraba. I had Jukun in Benue state. We are not fighting. There were issues in the past and I decided to set up a judicial commission of enquiry which is still sitting to look at the remote and immediate causes of this strife so that we will find a lasting solution to it.

“This other one is more of a problem in Taraba but because there are Tiv people in Benue and we are talking about Tiv people so each time people are displaced, some run back to Benue so that’s the spirit behind it. But I think that the governor of Taraba state is doing well.

“Recently they met and they agreed that there should be ceasefire even though I saw in the press that there were some issues with that peace agreement but you know each time there is efforts to try to solve problems criminal elements will come in and I think that the steps that the governor took by inviting two sides, both the Tiv and the Jukum to sit together and find means how they can resolve this matter is the best approach and I believe that once that problem is sorted out in Taraba state we will not have anything in Benue state.”