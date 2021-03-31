Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has warned detractors against fanning embers of disunity among Nigerians.

Osinbajo gave the warning, yesterday, at the palace of Abubakar Shehu III, the Emir of Gombe, during a courtesy visit.

He said those preaching war and fanning embers of disunity among Nigerians would be put to shame.

“Nigeria is one and we believe in unity; therefore those causing problems should stop because they will not succeed,” he said.

The vice president expressed happiness with the level of infrastructure development in the state.

Osinbajo thanked the emir for the reception accorded him and members of his entourage.

The first class traditional ruler thanked the vice president for the visit, saying it is an honour to the emirate and the state.

He thanked the Federal Government for resuscitating Wawa-Zange Grazing reserve, which he described as the largest in the country.

Earlier, Governor Inuwa Yahaya, said he was elated to have Osinbajo come to inaugurate some projects in the state.

Yahaya reiterated the state government’s readiness to support the Federal Government in its desire to execute national projects in the state.