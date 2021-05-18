From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has described as false and a distraction the call by a group, ‘Support to Osinbajo’, mobilising Nigerians to support Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s 2023 presidential ambition.

His Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, in a statement, said the office of the vice president is not in any way connected to the group behind it and considers such an enterprise an unnecessary distraction.

The presidency urged Nigerians to ignore the group, stressing that the permutations are unhelpful in the face of challenges confronting the country.

“The attention of the office of the vice president has been drawn to a website:supportosinbajo.ng that is calling on Nigerians to join a volunteer group mobilising support for Osinbajo ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

“Details of this website and the solicitation of the group are currently trending on WhatsApp with a suggestion that Osinbajo has ‘quietly’ declared interest in the 2023 election. The office of the vice president is not in any way connected to this website or the group behind it and considers such an enterprise an unnecessary distraction. Osinbajo has not declared any interest whatsoever in the 2023 election, but he is rather focused on working in his capacity as vice president in the current administration to address the compelling issues in the country and concerns of Nigerians, including finding effective and lasting solutions to the security challenges.

“Therefore, we ask that people desist from such unhelpful permutations while we deal together with the challenges confronting us as Nigerians, and resolve them for the benefit of our people, peace and prosperity in the land,” h