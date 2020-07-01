The Technical Assistant to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Mr Philip Obin, has felicitated with Mr Anthony Bissong-Attah, over his emergence as the newly elected Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Cross River Chapter.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, Obin expressed confidence in the leadership capabilities of the new lPAC Chairman.

Obin advised the Chairman to utilize the opportunity and platform given to him to deliver good leadership and strengthen IPAC in Cross River.

Obin further expressed excitement at the developmental strides of young Crossriverians in different spheres, and urged more youths to brace up and work harder for more leadership positions for the betterment of the state and Nigeria at large.

“Dear Bissong-Attah, congratulations on your emergence as the Chairman of IPAC, Cross River chapter. I have no doubt that you will make the best out of this opportunity.

“Young Crossriverians are indeed going places and doing well, and I am excited about that,” the statement said.

IPAC is the National Council for registered political parties in Nigeria, a recognized umbrella body using multi-party advocacy for credible and sustainable electoral environment.