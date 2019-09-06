Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, would have died in the helicopter crash that occurred in Kabba, Kogi State in the build up to this year’s general elections, but for his utmost reliance on God and consistency of character.

Presiding Bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, Oyo State, Bishop Wale Oke, disclosed this yesterday when he spoke at the ongoing 37th annual Holy Ghost Convention of Christ Life Church, with the theme: ‘The Manifold Wisdom of God.’

He enjoined Nigerians, particularly political office holders and those that have attained lofty heights in life, to learn from the factors that saved Osinbajo from untimely death.

The cleric said Osinbajo would have lost his life to the crash, if he did not attend Redemption Camp’s monthly vigil that preceded the crash.

“If Professor Yemi Osinbajo had given excuses by not attending the vigil that preceded his helicopter crash,he would have been dead by now. His wife would have become a widow by now and his children would have become fatherless,” he maintained.

Giving further insight into what transpired before Osinbajo left the Redemption Camp before the crash occurred the following day, Oke said the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, had unusually, repeated his prayers five times, for God’s protection over Osinbajo.