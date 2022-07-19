The medical team handling the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has said that the number citizen was making good progress at the Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja.

This is coming after an operation on the vice president to repair a fracture of his right femur (thigh bone) on July 16.

In a statement signed by the Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Doyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi said Osinbajo was now receiving physiotherapy and mobilising quite well on crutches.

“The aim of this stage of treatment is to reduce weight-bearing on his right leg while promoting healing and rehabilitation towards his usual active lifestyle.

“All aspects of the vice president’s post-operative care have proceeded satisfactorily so far. His multi-disciplinary team of doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and allied health practitioners are extremely pleased with his progress.

“We will continue to update the public as he progresses with his treatment,” he said.