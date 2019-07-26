Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, and Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has reaffirmed the position of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State that the party would take over the stated in 2021 governorship election.

Addressing party faithful during APC Anambra State chapter Interactive Round-table with the Vice President held at Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka, Osinbajo said he had not seen anything stopping APC from winning the Anambra 2021 governorship election.

He said that the state has all it takes to join other states as member states of the ruling party, but urged them to move forward and forget about the past failures.

The vice president who identified disunity as the major setback of the party in the state, urged them to come together and work as a family to achieve the dream of 2021.

Reacting to the party members’ complaint of neglect and abandonment by the Federal government, Osinbajo said: “What you lack is unity. I am not here to talk to you as a politician but to tell you the truth that will help move this party forward in the state.

“Anambra APC must move forward. How come Anambra performed so low in the 2019 election? You were the second-lowest in the presidential election. How come we do not even have a House of Assembly member from APC in Anambra, yet we have a lot of landmark projects in the state?

“You are not united in Anambra and that is the problem. It will be a waste of time if you are not united. You must start now to show commitment to the party.

“Dr Tony Nwoye came second during the last governorship election, and what that means is that if you had pushed a little further; APC could have won.

“As we approach 2021 for another governorship election, we must move to another level by having an APC governor here. We will do it.

“I am here to open a new chapter, a new beginning. The next level is to have a governor here in 2021. We have to get to the grassroots; we must enforce our own belief here.”

Earlier, in his address, the state acting Chairman, Mr Basil Ejidike, expressed the displeasure of members of the party, whom he said were neglected in the allocation of national incentives.

Condemning the recent appointment of a known member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Hon Anayo Nebe by the speaker, Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila as an aide, he said: “The party in Anambra has been unfairly treated in the past and we believe that this visit will improve the fortunes of the party.

“Appointing Nebe who had opposed APC policies and led a series of onslaught against the party is aimed at stalling our survival. We view this appointment as unfair.

“It may interest you to know that the APC government school feeding programme has been hijacked, same for the N-Power programmes and many others. We humbly appeal that a special intervention scheme be worked out for the state, especially now that the governorship election is around the corner.”

Ejidike called on the Federal government to come to the aid of the party and help it to take the state in the coming governorship election.

Others who spoke included, Sen. Chris Ngige, Hon. Tony Nwoye, Chief George Moghalu, Hon Fort Dike and Mr Olisa Onyeka.