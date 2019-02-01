NAN

Wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, has called on women to prevail on their husbands, children and relatives to shun violence before, during and after the forthcoming elections.

She made the call during a special town hall meeting held at the Ibadan Civic Centre on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the meeting was attended by various women groups in the state.

“We are here to discuss the next general election because of our children and their dear lives.

“Our children should be very much dear to us. Every woman must take the upbringing of her ward as a major priority.

“We should ensure that our children are guided to the right direction in life.

“We all should ensure that our children, husband and relatives, do not involve in any form of violence during and after the election. No politician is worth dying for,” she said.

Mrs Osinbajo urged them to vote only political parties that had compassion for their children and the people of the state.

She said that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was very compassionate, saying such was evident in the social intervention programme and other welfare programmes introduced.

The vice president’s wife, who tasked them to vote for all APC candidates, urged them to reflect on the achievements of the party when going to the poll.

Wife of Oyo State Governor, Mrs Florence Ajimobi, commended the Buhari and Ajimobi administrations for their unprecedented achievements.

She said that the meeting was timely and important, saying it would enlighten participants on the present administration’s policies and achievements.

“The Buhari administration deserves our support and cooperation for another term, having done so well in their first term.

“The Ajimobi-led administration, apart from transforming the state into a modern one, has empowered no fewer than 130,000 women in the state,” she said.

Mrs Abimbola Soyode, representative of Bank of Industry(BoI), said trader money was not vote buying as insinuated from opposition political parties.

She said that the money was accessed by petty traders, irrespective of ethnicity, religion, age or political affiliation.

“TraderMoni is not vote buying as insinuated by some people. We started with Market Money and after two years, we commenced TraderMoni for petty traders to benefit,” she said.

NAN reports that the event was attended by Rev (Mrs) Tola Oyediran, the eldest daughter of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Alhaja Isiwat Amerigun, Iyaloja of Ibadan and hosts of others.