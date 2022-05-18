From Desmond Mgbo, Kano and Molly Kilete, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, yesterday, paid a visit to the scene of the tragic explosion that killed nine people at the Sabon Gari Area of Kano State.

Osibanjo was accompanied by the Governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje, the Deputy Governor, Nasiru Gawuna, and some top members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The vice president, who was apparently touched by the tragedy, sympathised with the victims of the explosion while praying for the repose of the souls of the departed.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Air Force has postponed its 58th anniversary celebration scheduled to hold in Kano State from May 19-21. It has fixed May 23 as the new date for the ceremony.

NAF Director, Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, made the disclosure in a statement. Although no reason was given for the postponement of the anniversary celebrations, it was gathered that the explosion that rocked Kano in the early hours of yesterday, which left about nine people dead and several others injured may not be unconnected with the postponement.

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to be the Special Guest of Honour.