From Gyang Bere, Jos

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described the late Captain Joseph Mangtup Din as a man who stood for justice, fairness and equity in all his dealings.

The Vice President said this at the funeral service for the late Capt. Din held at the COCIN Headquarters Church in Jos, Plateau State.

Prof. Osinbajo recalled his fond memories of late Capt. Din who he said was a very disciplined man who opposed and fought injustice in any form to the extent that he became familiar with legal jargons, though not a lawyer by training.

According to him, this action reinforced his belief in democracy and the rule of law which promoted the recourse to civil channels in resolving conflicts rather than people taking the laws into their hands.

He also said the deceased was very hardworking, industrious and generous as he built bridges across the nation, holding on to long relationships with friends of many years including President Muhammadu Buhari.

Governor Simon Lalong in a remark described the late elder statesman as a man of integrity who worked for the peace and political stability of Plateau State and Nigeria at large.

He said as the Chairman of the APC elders committee in Plateau State, the late Capt. Din did a lot to ensure the victory of the party and also see to its performance in various fields. He said he will miss the invaluable counsel and wisdom which he offered freely.

President-elect Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) Rev Dr. Amos Mohzho said death is a bad news, but it can also be good news for those whose ways are upright and are guaranteed salvation.

He said the deceased lived a fruitful and godly life where he served God and blessed people with his resources and talents.

Widow of the deceased Mrs. Christiana Din said the death of her husband with whom she has been married for 54 years is very painful but she is strengthened by the testimonies of his service to God and humanity.

She said her life with him has been memorable as he was a patient, honest, kind, and generous person who never failed to carry other people’s burdens.

