By Gabriel Dike

The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo has lauded the Seventh-day Adventist Church and Babcock University (BU), Ilishan Remo, Ogun State for supporting the drive for quality education in Nigeria.

Prof. Osibanjo made the call when he spoke a special guest at the university’s 33rd inaugural lecture held recently.

Osibanjo, who is also a former classmate of the lecturer, Prof. Oluseyi Oduyoye, anchored his commendation on the church’s supportive role in building a rich workforce in Nigeria through its investments in Babcock University.

“Let me commend the Seventh-day Adventist Church for investments it has made in developing quality education in Nigeria. This is the direction many religious organizations must follow. The real work of ministry is to reach out especially to those who are unable to afford quality education.”

He also called on the state government to support the Federal Government’s development efforts for the survival of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises SMEs in Nigeria.

While sharing the Federal Government’s efforts to boost economic growth through providing SMEs with seed investments, grants and incentives for expanding clusters of trade in Benue and Anambra State, he said state support would ensure these efforts go a long way.

He revealed that the Africa Development Bank, AfDB has offered to support the Federal Government’s SME growth with the sum of $500 million dollars to complement its current effort.

“The economic future of our country is dependent on small businesses. SMEs employ the largest population of the workforce and the State government support is very critical. Those businesses bring hope, jobs and support for many families.”

