From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Dr Olusegun Osinkolu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Ekiti State, Dr Olusegun Osinkolu, has rejoiced with the governor-elect of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji on his resounding victory in the just concluded Governorship poll in the state.

Osinkolu said the victory should further rededicate the APC and the governor-elect for more rewarding democracy dividends to Ekiti voters, for deeming the ruling party worthy of being voted for to rule the state beyond Governor Kayode Fayemi’s tenure.

The former Buhari/Osinbajo Chief campaigner in Ekiti said this in his congratulatory message issued in Ado Ekiti, on Monday, felicitating Oyebanji on his victory in the keenly contested electoral battle.

Osinkolu said the resounding victory was a referendum on the superlative performance put up by APC-led government in Ekiti in the last four years and advised Oyebanji to rev up the pedal of development by taking Ekiti to a higher and more rewarding pedestal when sworn-in.

He congratulated the APC political family and those who worked assiduously towards breaking the succession jinx that has become an albatross to the progressive party since 1999.

Osinkolu said: “Biodun Oyebanji’s victory is a well deserved one and this will come with a price, which is to reciprocate with superlative performance after being sworn in.

“Oyebanji’s coming on board at a time like this is special in so many ways. He is the first indigenous politician to assume the Governorship seat in the progressive fold and his full grasp of the political dynamics would be of tremendous advantage to deliver to our people.

“The stunning margin of victory was an indication that Ekiti voters had risen the stake and expecting more democracy dividends in the next dispensation and APC must map out the requisite strategy to deliver and meet the yearnings of the people.

“I must also commend the Governor-elect for his readiness to reach out to other strong contenders for the coveted position with sole aim of harnessing their intellectual potentials and inputs in running of his government. This is quite exhilarating and commendable.

“I congratulate our party leaders in Ekiti, Southwest and at the federal level for putting up a good fighting spirit for our party to break the jinx.

” I pray that the victory shall turn out to be a turning point and watershed for the overall development of our dear state in the days to come”.

