Former Minister of Transportation and boss of Federal Road Safety Corps, Chief Osita Chidoka, about now is hosting a Facebook conversation in honour of late former Minister of Transportation, Chief Ojo Maduekwe.

The live streaming event titled “Mentoring Conversation in honour of Chief Ojo Maduekwe, tonight on Facebook live,” features Chief Chidoka, Dr Osita Okechukwu, DG of Voice of Nigeria and former Special Assistant to Chief Ojo Maduekwe; Dr Okey Ikechukwu and Dr Sam Amadi, ex NERC boss and former SA to Ojo Maduekwe.

The event which starts at 7 pm will also feature fans of Osita Chidoka on Facebook.