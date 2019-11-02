Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka, has warned his immediate younger brother, Hon Obinna Chidoka to ensure he gives quality representation to his Idemili North and South Federal Constituency as the people would not accept any form of failure.

He said he would personally hold the lawmaker accountable if he fails in any of his campaign promises to the people.

Hon. Chidoka who was the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general election last week won his appeal at the Court of Appeal Enugu against the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate, Hon. Ifeanyi Ibezi, who was declared the winner of the election and sworn in the House of Representatives.

Reacting to the victory of his brother at the Court of Appeal, the former minister urged Hon. Ibezi to know that it was politics and must be taken as so.

He said: “To Hon. Obinna Chidoka, you promised to do more in representing Idemili; we will hold you accountable for your promise.

“I called Hon. Ifeanyi Ibezi, to reach out to him and wish him well. It is politics, it is not personal. I wished him well and hope to engage him further on the need for peaceful elections.

“To all our friends and supporters, it is not time to gloat. It is time to heal. I have forgiven anybody who in one way or the other wronged me in the course of that election and also ask that they forgive me too for my own transgressions, if any.

“To the family of the young men that lost their lives during the elections, we will continue to support the dependents.”

Also reacting to the verdict of the Supreme Court which dismissed Atiku Abubakar’s petition against President Muhammadu Buhari, Chidoka said: “Elections are over, court process over, it is time to heal.”