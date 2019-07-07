Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Former Military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida, has described the former governor of Ogun State and one of the national leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Olusegun Osoba as a “civilian general” who knows how to cultivate friendship and derive happiness from a gloomy situation.

He also described the former governor as a detribalised Nigerian who promoted peace via his writing.

IBB gave this description in a letter he personally signed and sent to Osoba to celebrate his 80th birthday anniversary, a copy which was made available to newsmen in Abeokuta on Sunday.

The former Head of State, who noted that the former Managing Director of Daily Times newspaper is embedded with various talents for solving hard situations, stressed that Osoba remained one of the few Nigerians who are not concerned about the tribe one belongs to before writing credible information.

While extolling the virtues of the former Ogun governor, which according to him characterized his credibility as a reporter, IBB added that “Osoba practised the journalism profession when technology was still a huge challenge.”

The letter reads in part: “As young minds in those days, we socialized maximally without thinking about tribe or religion. We made good use of our prime and ensured that we left no stone unturned. Even as military officers we had good company in our ‘bloody’ civilians who complimented our networks. Chief Osoba was one of such ‘civilian generals’ who knew so well how to cultivate friendship and derive happiness from a seemingly gloomy situation.

“He has a knack for unraveling the unknown. When we needed to feel the pulse of the nation, Chief Osoba became handy. He was more like a bridge between us and the people.

“Despite being ‘stubborn’ with extreme brilliance, he has a boss that understands his ‘wiles’ and ‘tricks’, both in letter and spirit. All credit must go to his wife of quintessential orientation and unknown humility. Her ability to manage Osoba’s excesses till date deserves more than a golden award and a standing ovation.”