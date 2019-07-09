Chukwudi Nweje

Nigerians must shun ethnic and religious sentiments and work together to fight insecurity in the country.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, handed down the charge to Nigerians, in separate speeches, in Lagos, at the presentation of a book–‘Battlelines: Adventures in Journalism and Politics’, written by former Ogun State governor, Aremo Olusegun Osoba.

The book, a memoir of Osoba’s life at 80, details the former governor’s childhood, education, career and political life.

Osinbajo, who was special guest, said Nigeria is a richly blessed in her diverse religious and ethnic groupings, but that enemies of the country were trying to use the ethnic and religious difference to divide the country.

He said: “The paradox of Nigeria’s diversity which should be our strength is that religious and ethnic cards are played when people want to divide us. We must form alliances to move this country forward.

“In 2015, they said the APC was the sponsor of Boko Haram until Muhammadu Buhari, who was then the presidential candidate was attacked and that disproved the accusation.

“Although Buhari survived, some of his aides did not. Then Emir of Kano (Ado Bayero) was also attacked. He survived but some people say the injuries he sustained was what led to his death; some months later. The issue of the herdsmen and alleged Islamisation, which they have now come up with, is a ploy to discredit the Federal Government. Boko Haram is an evil against all religions. Anybody who says Allah hu Akbar and then kills is evil. “We must recognise that we are stronger together than apart. People always play the religious and ethnic card to disunite us. We must never underestimate the importance of interaction and the need to respect other views.”

Also, Abdulsalami, who was chairman on the occasion, urged Nigerians to learn from Osoba’s life. He described him as a Pan Nigerian and a long time friend who has always been committed to enthroning peace in the country.

“Chief Osoba and I have come a long way. Our relationship started in the 1960s. When I was a young officer in the military, he was a young reporter. We both wanted what was best for Nigeria. While he is a Christian, I am a Muslim. While he is from the south West, I am from what you call North Central, but, we both had focus; we were both desperadoes who wanted what is best for Nigeria.”

On his part, Tinubu noted that the APC-led government remains committed to ensuring peace and security of Nigeria.

“The APC symbol, the broom is very significant. It acknowledges our diversity. You can never find two broom sticks of the same size and strength in a bunch, but, it is together that all the broom sticks will function. We must use our diversities as our strength. It is unfortunate that we sometimes use our diversities to divide ourselves.”

Oba of Lagos Rilwan Akiolu I, described former President Olusegun Obasanjo as the greatest enemy of Nigeria.

He said Obasanjo was causing more harm than good with his outbursts over alleged islamisaation agenda of the APC-led government.

“The problem with Nigeria is…Obasanjo. All his outburst over an alleged islamisation will not do Nigeria any good,” Akiolu said.

Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi described Osoba as a timeless individual who has a lot to bequeath the younger generation.

Dignitaries at the book launch include Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, governors of Niger, Ogun and Kano states, Abubakar Bello, Prince Dapo Abiodun and Alhaji Umar Ganduje, respectively, former ministers of Information and Transportation, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and Chibuike Amaechi, former presidential adviser, Prof. Pat Utomi.

Others were former minister of External Affairs, Prof. Bolaji Akinyeni, former Ogun State governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, former minister of Information, Prince Tony Momoh, former Akwa Ibom governor, Obong Victor Attah and former military governor of Lagos, Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (retd).