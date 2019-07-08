Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, has described former governor of Ogun State and one of the national leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Aremo Olusegun Osoba as “civilian general” who knows how to cultivate friendship and derive happiness from a gloomy situation.

Babangida also described the former governor as a detribalised Nigerian who promoted peace, via his writing.

IBB described Osoba in a letter he personally signed and sent to him, to celebrate his 80th birthday, a copy which was made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, yesterday.

Babangida, who noted that the former managing director of Daily Times newspaper is embedded with various talents for solving hard situations, stressed that Osoba remains one of the few Nigerians who are not concerned about the tribe one belongs to before writing credible information.

While extolling the virtues of the former Ogun governor, which, according to him, characterised his credibility as a reporter, IBB added that “Osoba practised journalism when technology was still a huge challenge”.

“As young minds in those days, we socialised maximally; without thinking about tribe or religion. We made good use of our prime and ensured that we left no stone unturned.

“Even as military officers, we had good company in our ‘bloody’ civilians who complimented our networks.

“Chief Osoba was one of such ‘civilian generals’ who knew so well how to cultivate friendship and derive happiness from a seemingly gloomy situation.

“He has a knack for unraveling the unknown.

“When we needed to feel the pulse of the nation, Chief Osoba became handy.

“He was more like a bridge between us and the people.

“Despite being ‘stubborn,’ with extremely brilliance, he had a boss that understood his ‘wiles’ and ‘tricks’, both in letter and spirit.

“All credit must go to his wife of quintessential orientation and unknown humility.

“Her ability to manage Osoba’s excesses, till date, deserves more than a golden award and a standing ovation.”