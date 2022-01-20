From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Former governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba, Minster of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare, and the Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, yesterday, showered encomiums on the Chief Staff to the Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Kayode Odunaro, for being a courageous, steadfast and diligent media manager.

The trio in their respective goodwill messages at the presentation of an autobiography, ‘Colour of Perception – An Autobiography’ and 60th birthday celebration of Odunaro, lauded the author for doing a thorough job of encapsulating his experiences in a book.

Osoba described the author who he inherited as a chief press secretary (CPS) from the military government in 1999, as hardworking journalist and thorough media manager.

He said Odunaro had come to him when he emerged as governor in 1999 as a stoic journalist, saying pressure from political class in his native Yewaland forced him to drop him as his CPS.

Osoba, who recalled how Odunaro robustly engaged and defended his administration against the campaign of calumny by his successor, even at the expense of his life, further praised him for being loyal and upright.

Dare, who was the chairman on the occasion, said the literary piece captured Odunaro’s pan-Nigerian personality.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Represented by Israel Jaiye Opayemi, president of PRACAN, Dare said the book which covers sojourn of Odunaro in journalism, politics, governance and government, would serve as a good text for students of Mass Communication and History.

Oba Olugbenle described the author as a good ambassador of Yewaland and shining example of Ogun State.

Reviewing the book, Festus Adedayo said the 318 pages and 38 chapters autobiography offered different colours of the life and service of the write.

Adedayo said the book, which he noted is combination of aesthetics and intellectual richness, is beyond biography but historical rendition of military and civilian administration.

In his welcome address, Oduanro said he decided to write the autobiography to expose his work experience to the world, particularly the upcoming journalists and media managers.