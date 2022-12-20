Former governor of Ogun State and doyen of the journalism profession in Nigeria, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, will on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, file out with journalists, literary activists and academics for the public presentation of A Reporter and His Beat, a new book, written by a veteran journalist, Yinka Fabowale.

Osoba who will chair the book presentation, will be joined by former governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi as special guest of honour and two legal luminaries- lawyers, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN and Chief Wole Olanipekun, billed as chief presenter and distinguished presenter at the event, slated for 11am on Wednesday.

Venue is Happies Recreation, 40, Ladoke Akintola Street, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

Other dignitaries who had indicated their intention to attend the launch are: a former governor of Oyo State, SenatorRashidiLadoja;

former Nigerian Ambassador to the Philippines, Dr. Yemi Farounbi; former President of the Nigeria Institute of Quantity Surveyors, Mr. Olusegun Joseph Ajanlekoko; former Senator representing Oyo South Senatorial District, Senator Kola Balogun, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde, SAN; ex-Oyo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Adebayo Ojo; and Chairman, Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC), Mr. Abiola Olagunju.

Also expected at the event are: Chairman, Nigeria Communication Commission, Prof Adeolu Akande; former Chairman, National Broadcasting Commission, Engr. Yomi Bolarinwa; media mogul and Chairman, Space FM 90.1, Otunba Deji Osibogun; former President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lanre Ogundipe;, the Chairman, Oyo State Council of the NUJ; Mr. Demola Babalola; Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Sun PublishingLimited, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, his Nigerian Tribune counterpart, Mr. Edward Dickson, and the Executive Chairman, Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS), Prince Dotun Oyelade.

A former Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Dr. Akin Onigbinde, former Military Commandant, Murtala Mohammed Airport, Group Captain John Ojikutu (retd).

Newspaper editors, journalists, and scholars, including former Deputy Vice Chancellor, Fountain University, Prof Goke Lalude, Prof Oyeyinka Oyewo and Dr. Yinka Egbokhare of the Communication and Language Arts Department, University of lbadan had also signified that they would grace the occasion, to be anchored by Nollywood actor and ace broadcaster, Tunji Aborisade.

A former ManagingDirector/Editor-in-Chief of The Sun Newspapers in Ghana, and President, The Crest Publishing Limited will review the book at the event.

In a foretaste he served on the book, Oshunkeye, a serial international award-winning journalist and the Multichoice/CNN African Journalist of the Year 2006, described the work which has generated positive reviews from critics and journalism icons, as a “riveting memoir of an extraordinary journalist… worth its weight in diamond…” adding that it makes a compelling reading.

A Reporter and His Beat, a memoir of the author’s journalism career, details the typical experiences and challenges of an African journalist rising from the level of a cub reporter to veteran. Besides surveying trends and changes in media settings, professional practice, ethos, traditions and scholarship, it also runs a commentary on the sociology of the Nigerian press.

The reviewers have judged it as a worthy contribution to journalism literature, saying it offers invaluable and realistic lessons for journalists, journalism teachers, students, policy makers as well as the average reader.

A versatile journalist, Fabowale has worked with Lagos Horizon, The Guardian, TELL weekly news magazine and The Sun Newspapers from where he left as Assistant Editor/Bureau Chief, South West to edit Newspeak magazine.

He has also had stints as talkshow host with Space FM, and Radio Nigeria, both in Ibadan.