African Games boxing silver medalist, Abdulafeez Osoba told www.aclsports.com that he was robbed in the final of the men’s welter (69kg) held at the Al Amal Indoor Sports Center in Morocco.

Mauritius’ Merven Clair beat Abdulafeez Osoba 4-1 in the men’s welter (69kg) at the 12th African Games in Morocco. Osoba said his target was to bag the gold medal for his coach, fans and well-wishers who had been supportive to him. He said: “I give thanks to Allah for the silver medal, but my target was the gold medal. Everyone including observers and officials knew I was robbed in the final. I did everything humanly possible to stop my opponent, but the judges did their worse.

“Same thing happened when Egypt fought Congo in the 91kg fight before the Congolese staged a protest, which made the finals halt for about 30 minutes”.