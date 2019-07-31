Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Former Ogun State governor, Olusegun Osoba, has threatened to sue an Afenifere chieftain, Senator Femi Okurounmu, over alleged ‘libelous publications’ against his personality.

Osoba, through his counsel, Chief Wale Olanipekun (SAN), in a letter dated July 23, yesterday, said Okurounmu in separate interviews published by two national newspapers on July 11 and 20 respectively, maligned his character and portrayed him as a “liar, double-faced politician and a traitor.”

Olanipekun added that the words and innuendos employed by Okurounmu in the publications were weighty and presented Osoba as representing everything negative, retrogressive and treacherous.

The solicitor further claimed that the interviews have not only defamed his client, but also brought him to public ridicule and odium.

Olanipekun, however, stated in the letter that he had the directive of Osoba demanding Okurounmu, within 14 days to retract the interviews granted by him and published in the two national newspapers, public apology to be published on the front pages of seven consecutive editions of both newspapers, starting from Monday, July 29, 2019 and a sum of N3 billion as damages for the said libellous publications.

He, therefore, declared that failure of the Afenifere chieftain to comply with his client’s demands within the stipulated period, court proceedings will be commenced against him.