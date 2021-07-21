Osun Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday, joined other Muslim faithful in Osogbo, the state capital, to observe the two Rakaat Eid-el-Kabir prayerp.

The prayer was held at the Osogbo Central Praying Ground.

The atmosphere was euphoric with conspicuous enthusiasms as residents of Osogbo thronged out in large numbers to welcome the governor.

The ecstatic residents, who mounted the streets at different locations, expressed their satisfaction, solidarity and support for the governor and his administration, and displayed banners marked with governor’s pictures all around the routes to the praying ground.

Addressing the Muslim Ummah shortly after the two Rakaat prayers, Governor Oyetola charged them to continue to abide by the significance of the festival and take it as their way of life.

Oyetola, who described Eid-el-Kabir as a period of sober reflection, called on Muslims to live in peace and celebrate the festival moderately.

This is even as the governor charged Nigerians on religious tolerance, peaceful co-existence, good neighbourliness, extension of fellowship to the less privileged and total compliance with COVID-19 pandemic safety guidelines as well as moderation in the celebration of the festival.

