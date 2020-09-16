World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF), an affiliated partner of the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), has appointed Freeman Osonuga, chief executive officer of Adloyalty Business Network (AdloyaltyBN) as a senator representing Nigeria.

As an affiliated partner of the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), WBAF is committed to collaborating globally to empower the economic development of the world by fostering innovative financial instruments for startups, scale ups, innovators, entrepreneurs and SMEs and to promoting gender equality and women’s participation in all sectors of the world economy.

As announced by Baybars Altuntas, WBAF chairman, Freeman will represent Nigeria at the Grand Assembly of the WBAF. The inclusion of Nigeria in WBAF provides a wide range of opportunities for Nigerian startups, scale ups, and high growth businesses, and opens doors for economic development.

In response to the appointment, Altuntas said: “Freeman, who currently leads over 20,000 real estate consultants in Nigeria has made significant contributions to driving financial inclusion across the country and has helped secure market-based funding for several real estate developers and firms and we believe beyond all reasonable doubt that he would function perfectly in this position.”