From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police command has confirmed the killing of Alex Isaac, the leader of disbanded OSPAC in Umudioga community, in Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP), told journalists that the dismembered body of the victim had been recovered and deposited in the mortuary for preservation.

Omoni stated that the police had restored normalcy in the community, while the Commissioner of Police, CP Eboka Friday, ordered for investigation into the incident.

Gunmen suspected to be cultists had, on Tuesday, invaded Umudioga community and killed the leader of disbanded OSPAC, a local vigilance group in the area.

Some natives of the community, who pleaded anonymity, disclosed that the gunmen, with sophisticated weapons, invaded the community in the afternoon and went for their target.

The sources revealed that the gunmen shot Mr. Isaac dead before he was beheaded and his body dismembered. The source explained that the gunmen displayed the head of their victim in the community and urged natives not to panic as they came for the deceased only.

Daily Sun gathered that some other members of the disbanded OSPAC had fled the community as a result of the killing of their former leader. The killing came barely three months after the Chairman of Emohua Local Government Council, Dr.Chidi Lloyd, pronounced the proscription of the vigilance group in the council.

