From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A member of OSPAC vigilance group has allegedly shot dead an Air Force personnel in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident occurred on Tuesday, which was a carry-over aggression that started on Monday between the victim identified as Kasike Eugene and the suspect, who is popularly known as TwoFace Emechata.

Chairman of the Community Development Committee (CDC) in Omuanwa, community in Ikwerre LGA, where the incident occurred, Ugo Chinna, has confirmed the development to journalists.

Chinna disclosed that the suspect had been arrested and handed over to Police for further investigation.

The CDC chairman, who spoke to newsmen on phone, said that the deceased, who hailed from the community, allegedly went to the OSPAC office and ordered the release of a suspected cultist who was in the process of denouncing cultism after he was arrested by OSPAC.

According to him, the leadership of OSPAC refused and ordered the suspect to push the victim out of their office.

He explained: “Yes, we lost a hardworking young man, an agent of Federal Government. It’s pitiable. But, no matter how it is, it is unfortunate that he is dead already. If not, we would have his own side of the story, because it is as if we are hearing one side now.

“But, what I did quickly when I got the wind of the development, I called the OSPAC people. This incident is a case of carry-over aggression.

“A day before that yesterday, that is the penultimate day (Monday), there was an argument in the OSPAC yard (compound) between the Federal Government agent, that is Air Force personnel, Kasike Eugene.

“Someone was arrested to denounce cultism; and that is what OSPAC has been doing to sanitize the community. One of these community boys was arrested to denounce cultism.

“I was told that Kasike entered into the yard (compound) and commanded for the immediate release of the arrested person. OSPAC refused, saying it has been their practice to sanitize the community.”

The CDC chairman said he was told the Air Force personnel was furious about about their (OSPAC) refusal.

Chinna continued: “So, I got to know that it was the boy (OSPAC member) that pushed the victim outside on the order of the leadership of OSPAC. That was on Monday.

“So, Tuesday, the victim mobilized one or two of his friends and traced the boy that pushed him outside the gate to his house. I was told that the OSPAC boy was beaten to stupor. So, he quickly dashed to where he kept OSPAC gun, and shot him, which was wrong, because, two wrongs cannot make a right.

“We have handed over the OSPAC boy to the Police, the Area Command, Isiokpo. That is what we have achieved early this morning (Wednesday). Since yesterday, we were networking to ensure that, that is done for the interest of peace. And, so far, the community is calm?

The CDC, Chairman condemned the killing of the Air Force personnel, adding that the law should take it cause.

He, however, advised youths of the community not to do things that would truncate peace of the community.

The CDC chairman added that it was the collective decision of the community to bring OSPAC and not his sole decision.

State acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko, has confirmed the incident and arrest of the suspect.

Iringe-Koko, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), added that investigation into the matter has commenced.