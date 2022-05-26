Nigeria’s leading security risk management organisation, Halogen Group, has again been voted as Nigeria’s most Valuable contract security company.

The recognition was accorded the company by the UK- based organisers of the annual outstanding security performance awards (OSPAs) at the just-concluded Securex Expo 2022 in Lagos.

OSPAs, a globally recognised honour, is the independent award scheme that rewards outstanding performance in the security sector in the UK, the United States of America, Nigeria, Europe, and other parts of the world.

The award scheme recognises and rewards companies, people, products, and services that have made a significant contribution to the Nigerian security sector and have demonstrated exceptional industry talent and innovation in different categories.

Halogen’s win, the fifth consecutive win in the series, came after a top jury comprising seasoned private security experts adjudged the company the nation’s most outstanding in the keenly contested annual exercise.

Commenting, Group Managing Director, Halogen Group, Mr Wale Olaoye, described the award as a reflection of the company’s unending culture of excellence, and its focused investment in research, innovative technology and capacity building.

