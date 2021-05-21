Nigerian Track Queen Blessing Okagbare runs a Season’s Best of 22.59s to place second in the Women’s 200m event at the 60th Ostrava Golden Spike, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

Blessing put up a good challenge against US young star Sha’Carri Richardson who finished first in the race.

Blessing Okagbare made a push for it after coming out from the bend, trying to catch and stay with Sha’Carri Richardson, but she eased off not having to break much sweat and still easily securing second place.

Richardson pulled away to win the race in a time of 22.35s, while Switzerland’s Mujinga Kambundji just about gets to the line ahead of Dafne Schippers to take third place in 22.85s.

The Ostrava Golden Spike is one of World Athletic’s Continental Tour Gold series.