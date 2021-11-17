From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Ezenri 21st of Ora-Eri Kingdom, Aguata Local Government, Anambra State, Emmanuel Nriuagu, has warned against the continued practice of Osu caste system in any part of Igbo land. He affirmed that the obnoxious system has been completely abolished.

The traditional ruler said to be the custodian of Igbo culture and tradition, claimed he had on September 14, 2019, abolished the system in Ora-Eri and by extension the whole of Igbo land after completing all the necessary rituals.

He told his audience during the Onwasato Festival at the Ofia Ezenri Palace Ground, Ora-Eri, Nriagu: “Everybody in Igbo land is now a freeborn since after the performance of the abolition ceremonies in the town.”

Out of the over 120 communities where people of Nri/Eri dynasty settled in East and West of River Niger and part of Kogi, only two towns, Ora-eri and Agukwu, reserved the right of having Ezenri title as their traditional ruler, others answer Igwe, Eze or Obi.

Onwasato is a unique festival celebrated by Ezenri to promote tourism and create awareness about the rich Igbo culture with particular reference to Nri/Eri. It is held in the first Eke Saturday in every September. It is used by the Ezenri to express gratitude to the people for the work they have done for him during the year.

He also uses the occasion to pray and bless his people and the entire world. He confers chieftaincy titles on deserving personalities that have made meaningful contributions to the society during the festival.

This year’s edition saw Umunri communities including Nnokwa, Aguler Ichida, Umuchu, Akpo, Amesi, Achina, Umunri Neni and Uruagu Nnewi present, just as the women (Iyodi) added colour to the event.

The ancient Ofia Ezenri Palace is still surrounded by a thick forest. The buildings in the palace house some scaring traditions, marking them out as custodians of Igbo culture and tradition.

The Ezenri is seen as a sacred king who is half human and half spirit. In fact, humans do not eat what the Ezenri touches. Hence, even in occasions such as Onwasato after blessing the kola nut, Ezenri puts it in his pocket and eats it with the spirits. The Okpala Eri blesses the kola nut that will be eaten by the people.

This year, Ezenri charged recipients of chieftaincy titles to ensure that the titles and the ofo that came with them were guided and protected by the exemplary life they the bearers will henceforth be living.

Recipients included Chief Simon Ukpaka (Chinyelugo Ora-Eri na Umunri), Dr Obiora Chukwuka (Eziafakaego II Ora-Eri na Umunri), Chief Oliver Asiegbu (Ogaranya Ora-Eri na Umunri), Chief Barth Nwibe (Ugo Mba Ora-Eri na Umunri), Dr Christian Izundu (Akusinachi Ora-Eri na Umunri) and Dr. Anicetus Nwizundu (Ogadagidi Ora-Eri na Umunri).

Others: Chief Izundu Ikenna (Mmiri Malu Ugo Ora-Eri na Umunri), Ogbuefi Melie Ifeanyi Onyejepu (Dike Chinyereora Ora-Eri na Umunri), Chief Ray Orakike (Ezeudo Ora-Eri na Umunri), Chief James Louis Okoye (Ikoro Ora-Eri na Umunri) and Senator Ifeanyi Ubah who received award of excellence in leadership service.

In separate chats with Daily Sun, Chief Fabian Eriobu and Andy Ikpegbu, chairman and secretary respectively of the planning committee said the festival serves as centre for unity for all Umunri communities just as they called for collective efforts to bring Ora-Eri back to pride of place.

President General of the community, Dr Coleman Okafor, said: “The festival was for sober reflection on the past year’s activities and of resolve for better performance in the coming year.”

