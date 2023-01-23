From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The 1,500 teachers employed by former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State have begged Governor Ademola Adeleke to pay their salary.

The 1,500 teachers who said four of their members have died due to depression occasioned by the announcement of their sack by Adeleke, pleaded to the government to forestall further loss of members.

The coordinator of the concerned teachers, Owoyemi Abdulwasiu, who spoke at a press conference in Osogbo, on Monday, explained that the teachers were employed after going through the process of purchasing forms in the year 2020 and writing Computer-Based Tests/ Examinations in February 2021.

He debunked the rumour that the teachers are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), explaining that they went through due process to purchase forms and write screening examinations.

The teachers explained that they were invited for oral interviews/micro-teaching after meeting up with the cut-off marks, saying it will be unfair to say that the teachers were just given employment based on politics.

Abdulwasiu said, “it will be of great concern to know that the effect of nullifying our appointments as class teachers had already been felt as we have recorded no fewer than four deaths among us as a result of depression of nullifying the appointment as class teachers.