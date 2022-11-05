From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A 38-year-old man, Sikiru Tiamiyu, who was trapped inside a well at Zone 5A, Oke Arungbo Community, Dada Estate, Osogbo, Osun State, on Saturday, has died.

It was gathered that the victim and one other person whose name was not ascertained were trapped in the well.

Findings showed that the other person was still alive when they were rescued by the joint operation of the community and fire service and taken to the hospital.

The Public Relations Officer of the Osun Fire Service, Ibrahim Adekunle, confirmed the incident.

He explained that the incident occurred around 10:45 am and the fire service went there based on a distress call from the community.

He said, “the team mobilized immediately to the scene and was led by Principal Fire Superintendent, Adegoke Sesan.

“Men of the Federal Fire Service too joined us at the scene of the incident.

“The body of the two men were recovered with one alive and taken to the undisclosed hospital by a resident, while the other was dead and handed over to the police.

“The victim was one Mr Sikiru Taiwo Tiamiyu of about 38years who came to clean up the well for the owner,” he added.

The spokesperson of the fire service disclosed that a similar incident had occurred in the same well on 19th October 2022.

He said, “the victim of the 19th of October who was a technician too that came to repair the coil of the pumping machine for the house owner before he eventually got electrocuted and died on the spot while his partner was rescued alive and taken to the hospital.”