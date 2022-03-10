From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Osogbo

The Osun State chapter of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) has elected Mr Samuel Adetona Abede as its governorship candidate for the July 16 governorship election in the state.

Abede was until his emergence as the governorship candidate the state chairman of the party.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The party at its primary election which was held in Ede, headquarters of Ede North Local Government Area of the state, unanimously elected Abede through a consensus arrangement.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) who supervised the election rated it as peaceful and successful.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

In his acceptance speech, Abede declared that he was prepared to take over the reins of government from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said that the ruling party has failed to provide the basic needs for the people, hence the need to vote out the party in the forthcoming poll.

Abede, who expressed his readiness to develop the state, said that his government will provide a solution to the menace of insecurity and thuggery bedevilling the state.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

He assured that his government will ensure the provision of infrastructure and bring an end to unemployment.