From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has elected Senator Ademola Adeleke as its governorship candidate for the July 16 governorship election in the state.

Adeleke who contested against Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progresisves Congress (APC) in 2018, again emerged victorious in a governorship primary held at the Osogbo City Stadium having polled 1,887 out of 1,916 accredited delegates.

The result announced by the returning officer and Deputy Governor, Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Ewurujakpo, stated that Sanya Omirin polled 4, Dele Adeleke scores 1 vote, while Fatai Akinbade, Dotun Babayemi, Akin Ogunbiyi did not have any vote.

Noting that 24 invalid votes were recorded, Ewurujakpo maintained that the governorship primary was recognised by the national secretariat of the party and any other one is illegal.

At the stadium where Sunday Bisi-led exco held its primary was a member of the House of Representatives representing Obokun- Oriade federal constituency, Wole Oke, Senator representing Osun East, Francis Fadahunsi, member representing Ede/Ejigbo/Egbedore federal constituency, Bamidele Salam, Chief Ajeigbe, Prof. Wale Oladipo, Bunmi Jenyo, Clement Akanni, Gani Olaoluwa and Diran Odeyemi.

Meanwhile, the faction led by Wale Ojo produced its governorship candidate in a factional governorship primary election held at Women and Children Development Initiative Foundation (WOCDIF) centre, Osogbo.

The returning officer, Hon. Adelani Ajanaku, declared Dotun Babayemi winner of the primary having polled 1,781 to defeat other contestants.

According to the result, Dele Adeleke scored 32, Fatai Akinbade polled 28, Akin Ogunbiyi scored 23 and Sanya Omirin polled 16.

The total number of votes cast was 1,907 while 27 votes were voided and 1,880 were valid votes.

A member of the PDP Board of Trustees, Shuaib Oyedokun, former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, former deputy governor, Erelu Olusola Obada, Prince Dotun Babayemi Senator Olu Alabi, and Dele Adeleke, were at the WOCDIF centre.

As of the time of filing this report, the Sunday Bisi-led faction is still voting at Osogbo city stadium.