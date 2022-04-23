From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and member representing Ijesa South Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Lawrence Babatunde Ayeni, has inaugurated a team of over 1,000 volunteers that will work for the reelection of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in the July 16 governorship election in Osun State.

The team “Ayeni Team For Oyetola” was launched at his campaign office, Ilesa, at the weekend.

The lawmaker explained that the newly inaugurated team would be saddled with the responsibility of house-to-house campaign for the re-election of the incumbent governor.

He highlighted the tremendous performance of Oyetola in the last three and half years saying “it is important to work for the re-election of the governor.

According to Ayeni, there are 42 wards in his constituency and the team would start working from the grassroots, through house to house propagation of the good works executed by Oyetola in the last three and half years of his administration.

He noted that the recent upgrade of Osun State College of Education, Ilesa to a full-fledged University has shown that Oyetola is a talk and do governor that is always ready to listen to the yearnings of the people.

He said, “We are inaugurating a group called “Team Ayeni for Oyetola” for the re-election bid of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

“I took the bull by the horn today to inaugurate this team and later we will move to the 42 wards in the federal constituency.

“I have one hundred and seventy Ayeni support groups and I have told them that I want people that can work for the reelection of Governor Oyetola and over 1,000 volunteers registered for the team.

“Governor Oyetola has performed tremendously well in Ijesha land. About three weeks ago he gave us what we have been agitating for for many years ago. Oyetola upgraded the State College of Education, Ilesa to a full-fledged university.

“I want to urge my people and the entire Residents of Osun to continue to support our able Governor and to come out en-mass and cast their votes for governor come July 16,” he said

Speaking at the event, the Director-General, Ilerioluwa Campaign Organization, Honourable Israel Famurewa, lauded the efforts of Hon Ayeni for putting the team together to support the party and Governor Oyetola in his re-election bid.