From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State have continued to engage in allegations and counter-allegations as July 16 governorship election draws nearer.

The campaign organisation of the PDP governorship candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on Monday, accused Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and the APC of deploying state power against its members by unleashing Amotekun operatives against them.

A former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, who heads the campaign’s legal team of PDP, Niyi Owolade, said the APC’s three-fold plans against free and fair polls include, unleashing violence against PDP supporters, buying of votes and appointment of APC apologist as State Returning Officer for the election.

Owolabi said the PDP will deploy any legal means to ensure that its votes were not stolen by the APC as it happened in 2018, warning the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), against appointing an APC ‘apologist’ as the state returning officer of the July 16 poll in the state.

The PDP called on the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba, to checkmate the attempt of the APC at inducing voters during the coming governorship election.

In a swift reaction, the Special Adviser to Governor Oyetola on Political Matters, Sunday Akere, in a statement made available to our correspondent, said the PDP is alleging others of what it is doing.

According to Akere, the PDP has been threatening fire-for-fire and mopping up voters’ cards from the electorate, particularly in the hometown of its gubernatorial candidate.

“They are mopping up voters cards from the electorate in Ede now and planning to return it to them on Election Day. They are trying to buy everybody every day. They are alleging others of what they are currently doing.

“Governor Oyetola has done so well in the state since he was sworn into office, so we don’t need to buy anybody’s conscience before they vote for him for the second term.

“APC in Osun has done so well in the state and based on our performance people will vote for us. It is the PDP that is involved in vote-buying, they are engaging in fire-for-fire politics. We urge the security operatives in the state to watch them closely to prevent their evil plots in the state,” Akere pleaded.

