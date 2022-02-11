By Cosmas Omegoh

Former Transport Minister, Chief Ebenezer Babatope and top leaders of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ijeshaland today warmly received and endorsed Senator Ademola Adeleke for the governorship primaries of the party slated for March 7, 2022.

From Ilesa to other parts of Ijeshaland, party faithful trooped out to host Senator Adeleke who had tagged his tour as both a consultation and thank-you-tour visits.

Chief Babatope while hosting the senator, prayed for God’s guidance for the aspirant, restating his support as a continuation of the unfinished business of 2018.

Babatope noted that Osun PDP today needs a man of the people like Senator Adeleke whom he described as godly and humane with a clear understanding of the needs and aspiration of Osun people.

Calling the July election a must-win for PDP, the elder statesman said Senator Adeleke has all the requisite qualifications and experience to lead the party to victory.

Responding, Senator Adeleke assured Chief Babatope and Ijesha elders of his commitment to work hard for the victory of PDP when elected the governorship candidate of the party.

“Let me assure our elders, leaders and supporters across Ijesha land that I am more than prepared for this upcoming contest. My competency is a function of training and experience. I have learnt a lot from business, schooling and political participation.

“The totality of my experience prepares me for state leadership. Our team will rescue Osun from the mess APC has plunged it into. Our blueprint will address aspirations of the people and take the state to a new height,” Adeleke said.

Delegates for the upcoming primary across the federal constituencies pledged their votes and support for Senator Adeleke.