From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Omooba Dotun Babayemi, has called on members of the party to close ranks to guarantee the victory of the party at the July 16 governorship election.

He warned that if the support base of the party was allowed to be weakened by internal wrangling, it could jeopardise the chances of the party at the polls.

Babayemi stated this on Thursday at the party’s stakeholders’ meeting held in Osogbo ahead of the governorship election.

A statement by the Director of Media, Babayemi’s Campaign Organisation, Kayode Oladeji, said the meeting was attended by Board of Trustee members of the PDP, Alhaji Shuaib Oyedokun and Dr Olu Alabi, former Secretary to the Osun State Government, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade, erstwhile National Vice Chairman (South West), Alhaji Tajudeen Oladipo and members of the party across the state.

Babayemi said, “for the sake of our party, the PDP, we have to forge a common front so that our party wins the coveted governorship seat coming up on Saturday, July 16.

He maintained that if the party was truly desirous of winning the gubernatorial election, the differences holding the party down must be resolved.

“So we must all go out and vote massively for PDP because that’s our party and it’s the only way we can dislodge the ruling party, the APC administration in the state,” he added.

The party leaders have not been involved in the activities of the party since the governorship primary that produced Senator Ademola Adeleke.

If the meeting yields a positive result, the party leaders, including the former governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola may work for Adeleke before the election.