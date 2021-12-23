From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Some communities in Iwo Federal Constituency, Osun State, have kicked against the former Secretary to the State Government, Moshood Adeoti, over his recent outburst against Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

The crowd who are mostly members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Iwo, Ayedire and Ola Oluwa local governments, on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment and support to the re-election of Oyetola for a second term.

Adeoti had recently joined the splitter group of the APC, The Osun Progressives (TOP), where he raised some allegations against Oyetola.

Speaking at a rally held at Oluwo palace, the Special Adviser to Governor Oyetola on Political Matters, Alh. Gbadebo Badru, said the people of the communities have felt the impact of Oyetola and they have resolved to reelect him.

He described the public outcry by the ex-SSG as an attempt to drag the communities backward, alleging that Adeoti did not bring anything to the constituency in his eight years in office.

“They have started again. They want to suffer us in Iwoland like they did in 2018. We won’t allow it to happen anymore.

“Alhaji Moshood Adeoti was Secretary to the State Government for eight years, Iwo-Osogbo road was completely abandoned. He was also the Chairman, Tenders Board for eight years, overseeing all government contracts, he couldn’t do anything about our road.

“Adeoti did not resign or leave the party until he was denied governorship ticket. That is because of his selfish interest. We won’t allow him to lead us astray in Iwoland. It won’t happen anymore.

“Iwo Federal Constituency has decided. We are standing with Oyetola. Adeoti should go and calm down and not bring bad things to us in Iwoland.

Addressing the crowd, Dr. Amidu Tadese, a former Chief Whip of the State Assembly and serving Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy, noted that Oyetola is the first Governor that loves Iwoland.

He said adding that members of ‘The Osun Progressives’ (TOP) were in government for eight years when the State was buoyant but did not play any major role in Iwoland.

“The only road that Aregbesola claimed to do in Iwo was done by Kamorudeen Alao’s LG administration.

“Oyetola has started works on Lawyer Atanda road. After that, he will do Odoori to Adeeke and two other major roads.

“In the last 7 months, Oyetola has been sending us food monthly. Apart from that, our water works was established in 1952. Since then, it has been abandoned. Now, Oyetola has awarded the contract for its rehabilitation.

“Some people were there for 8 years, they couldn’t do anything. Now, they are back. We won’t allow them to spoil Iwoland,” he added.

Dignitaries at the event included Hon. Kamorudeen Alao-Osun APC State Secretary; Alh. Gbadebo Badru, Special Adviser on Political Matter to the Governor; Engr. Mumini Olabanji, Special Adviser on Rural Development and Community Affairs; Hon. Rahman Lawal, Chairman, Iwo East LCDA; Dr. Amidu Tadese, Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy, among others.