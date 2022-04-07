From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A former deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuf, has joined the Labour Party and picked governorship ticket for the July 16 governorship election in Osun State.

The ex-legislator who contested governorship primary under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) on February 19 with Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and former Secretary to the State Government, Moshood Adeoti, dumped the APC on March 25.

Declaring his new party to contest the governorship election in Osogbo, on Thursday, the former legislator said with just 120 votes from each of the 3010 polling units in the state, he would win the election.

‘Those that said my impact will not be felt in APC are living in mirage because I have been in active politics since 1983. I have contested for election on several occasions especially the election as a federal lawmaker which I contested in 2007,’ he said.

Highlighting areas he would focus on if elected, he said education, farming, infrastructure, health and exploitation of mineral resources for the citizens would take priority.

‘I want to urge our party members to work for my victory because power is not shared freely. I want members to go back to our units and start the work. What I need from you is the ability to deliver between 100 and 120 votes in each unit across the state to win the seat. Osun is made up of 3010 units with an average of 100 voters,’ he added.

The former lawmaker who is from Osun Central, however, declared an ex-banker, Adeola Atanda, from Osun West, as his running mate for the July governorship election.

