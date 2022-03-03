From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A former head of service in Osun State, Elder Olusegun Akinwusi, has urged members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to support Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, as the governorship candidate of the party.

Ogunbiyi is the Chairman/Founder of Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc and an aspirant in the coming governorship primary of PDP.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

He was also the major contestant of the governorship primary with Senator Adekola Adeleke in the 2018 gubernatorial major investor across industries locally and globally.

Commenting on the gubernatorial aspiration of Dr. Ogunbiyi, the former head of service, an astute bureaucrat and community leader disclosed that the gubernatorial candidate has all it takes to improve the fortunes of the state by leading it on the path of quick economic growth and development.

Akinwusi in a statement made available to our correspondent on Thursday, stated that the responsibilities attached to the position of the governor of a state can only be efficiently carried out by Ogunbiyi who has succeeded in his business with over 5,000 people as his employees.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“It is only Dr Akin Ogunbiyi out of all the governorship aspirants that can rejuvenate the decaying and dying economy and social services of Osun State. We do not need a Governor in Osun who will depend on statutory allocation all the time but one who will substantially grow internally generated revenue and introduce innovative ideas and strategies to develop Osun State from its present decaying state.”

Akinwusi explained that besides being familiar with the gubernatorial aspirant, Ogunbiyi has been paying his dues as an accomplished entrepreneur with chains of successful businesses in Nigeria and the West African sub-region.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“He is not coming because of the glamour of the office or to make money. He will definitely make the long- awaited difference in the lives of our people. He has a value-delivering NGO that has been providing support, opportunities and gainful employment for our people. We should be the one pleading with Akin Ogubiyi to come and use his experience and unique expertise to develop our State, not the other way round,” Akinwusi added.

“Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi is a business icon who has continuously impacted millions of lives through his unlimited philanthropic gestures and CSR initiatives sponsored by his companies to numerous individuals, families, and communities.

“His Foundation, the Akin Ogunbiyi Foundation has supported over a hundred scholarship awards and sponsorship of students in secondary, tertiary, and professional education,” the statement added.