From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola said on Saturday that only God and the masses would determine his success in the July 16 governorship election.

He said with the introduction of the model Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), whoever banks on rigging is on efforts in futility.

Governor Oyetola who took his reelection campaign to the hometown of Senator Ademola Adeleke, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ede, expressed joy in the turnout of the people of the town.

Speaking at Obalaoye Grammar School shortly after he received a royal blessing from the Timi of Edeland, Oba Munirudeen Lawal, the governor noted that Ede road was the first he did after his inauguration.

“The forthcoming election slated for 16th July 2022 is very important for our state because God gave our party the power in Osun and Abuja. Power is not ready to leave our hands Osun is for continuity. We have been able to ensure development for our state.

“Ede road is the first rehabilitation I did when I was sworn in as governor. The only way you can compensate me is by voting for our party, APC.

“No room for rigging again, with the introduction of BVAS by INEC. Anyone plotting election malpractice is wasting their time. Masses and God are on our side. I am impressed by the massive turnout here. I am surprised. It is a green light for APC in Ede,” Oyetola stated.