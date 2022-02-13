Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State who is currently engaged in a strategic engagement tour of the state has received the blessing of the Olubosin of Ifetedo Kingdom, Oba Akinola Oyetade Akinrera, who urged him to continue his quest, assuring that both God and the spirit of his ancestors were solidly behind him.

This emerged during the governor’s visit to Ife-South and Ife-North local government areas of Ife Federal Constituency.

Oba Akinrera said that the modest achievements of the governor, particularly in the areas of health, security, infrastructure and education, had already convinced the citizens, particularly his subjects, to get him re-elected for second a term.

In the same vein, Apetumodu of Ipetumodu, Oba Olusegun Joseph Oloyede, the Salu of Edunabon, Oba Kehinde Oladepo and other traditional rulers pledged their loyalty and support for the governor to serve the state for a second term.

Governor Oyetola had in the last two weeks embarked on strategic engagement tour to familiarise with the newly-elected executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the grassroots.