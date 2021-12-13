From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, the Conscience Group, has obtained governorship nomination form for Omooba Dotun Babayemi to contest the 2022 governorship election in the state.

The group led by its Chairman, Kehinde Adesiyan Esq, at a press conference held in Odeomu, Ayedaade local government area of the state on Sunday, stated that Babayemi’s capability propelled its action.

Though, the group said Babayemi has not agreed to fill the form, Adesiyan said the Olufi of Gbongan, Oba Adetoyese Oyeniyi, and other elders have been approached to compel him to accept the offer.

Noting that Babayemi has not given his nod to the call, the group said he (Babayemi) remains the only eminently qualified person to rescue Osun from its present predicament.

“We have chosen Omooba Dotun Babayemi to vie for the position of governorship. We understand that we need a governorship candidate with wide acceptability, experience and personal achievement.

“PDP as a party, after its post 2018 crises, must now present a candidate that all the contending interest within the party will feel comfortable with. A candidate who have the tendency to adequately compensate everyone that has suffered in the past 11years of APC governance in Osun State.

“As a lawyer, technocrat, seasoned administrator and dedicated community developer, Babayemi is eminently qualified to govern Osun State. We are sure that he will build a society that will work for all of us in the state.

“We believe in him that he has the capability to shoulder the task and solve the problem in the state. We have met the Kabiesi Olufi of Gbongan who is his monarch to help us compel him to fill the form.

Speaking on the purported agreement to field Senator Ademola Adeleke as the sole candidate of the party, the group said, “as we are talking, six qualified aspirants have obtained their nomination form. They will all go through the primary to elect the candidate of the party. So, no where has anybody agreed to present consensus candidate.”

