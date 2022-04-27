From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

An aspirant contesting for Iwo federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Engr Soladoye Ganiyu, has called on the people of his constituency to work for the reelection of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State come July 16.

Addressing stakeholders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Iwo, Ganiyu said the reelection of Oyetola must be a major task for all members of the party irrespective of ambition.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He said he has set mechanisms to mobilize the electorates to ensure the reelection of Oyetola before embarking on the pursuit of his ambition.

Noting that only effective legislation can make democracy thrive, Ganiyu said, if, given the opportunity, he would deliver quality representation without jeopardizing stakeholders’ engagement and effective feedback mechanism to the constituency.

Assuring that he would not stop the support he has been contributing to the development of his constituency, saying giving him the ticket would encourage him to do more.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He promised the facilitation of job opportunities in federal parastatals and agencies by creating awareness of the recruitment process; admission into tertiary institutions and support tox indigent but brilliant students; skill acquisition programme, saying “I will create opportunity for our youths in ICT.”

The chairman of stakeholders in the constituency, Barr Gbadegesin Adedeji, commended the aspirant, saying that the primary assignment now is for all members to work for the second term of Governor Oyetola.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Some stakeholders, are Prof Aderemi Abubakar, Prof Ladipo, Hon Kamorudeen Alao, Hon Gafar Amere (former HoR member), Alh Dele Nafiu, Hon Amos Akindiya (SUBEB, Commissioner) and some elders who attended the meeting.

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdur-Rasheed Akanbi, had prayed for Ganiyu when he visited the monarch for royal blessing.