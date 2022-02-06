From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has promised never to betray the trust reposed in him by the people of the state if re-elected for the second term.

He urged the people never to take serious the insinuation that he would not continue the good work he has started if reelected, noting that he has fulfilled all his promises in the first term and nothing would stop him from continuing the good work.

Speaking at an engagement programme in Ijimo village in Oriade Local Government Area of the state on Sunday, Oyetola who was represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, said he had made a covenant with God and the people that voted him to power to always prioritise their welfare.

Oyetola who noted that he had not reneged in any of the promises he made on the assumption of office, said he will not renege in any of it during his second term in office.

“On assumption of office in November 2018, I promised prompt and full payment of workers’ salaries as well as pension, and till date, the promise is well kept as workers and our senior citizens get their entitlement as and when due.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“I also promised to embark on developmental projects and this is evident in the areas of roads rehabilitation, health, education, youth empowerment, as well provision of free monthly food for vulnerable groups, among others.

“Aside from Olaiya flyover, which is waiting for the inauguration, we had embarked on other road rehabilitation and reconstruction across the state.”

Oyetola said his government recently approved repairs of 25 roads, spanning 200 kilometres in the state, while over 300,000 vulnerable households have benefitted from the monthly food distribution.

He explained that the renovation and revitalization of 332 local primary healthcare centres across the state have aided the good living of the people of the state.

Speaking during the meeting, Onijimo of Ijimo Oba Samuel Ishola Abe, eulogized the governor for the visit to all villages in the area and encouraged him to sustain it, stressing that it would promote connection with the rural communities.