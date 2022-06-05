From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has said his involvement in politics was for service delivery and not for personal gain or deception.

He promised that he will never betray his conscience in fulfilling his campaign promises to the people if re-elected as governor.

Oyetola who bemoaned the falsehood being peddled around by the opposition parties that he would not fulfil his campaign promises when re-elected urged the people of the state to disregard it.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, Oyetola said this during an engagement programme with members of Osun State Automobile Technician Association, in Osogbo, on Sunday.

The governor, who specifically assured civil servants and retirees in the state of his commitment to their welfare, urged them not to fall into the antics of the opposition parties.

Oyetola said since beginning of his administration in the last three and half years, he had not renege in the paymthe ent of pension and salaries of workers.

He said the rumuor by the opposition renegedsonhat he would stopensionsayment, when re-elected is a dirty polirumouraken too far.

The governor, who said he would still do mre in his second term, urged the electorate not allow desperate politicians to deceive them.

“Since the beginning of our administration, we hadto spent N43 billion on payment of pension for retirees and we will not stop.

“Osun is also one of the few states in the country that had implemented the minimum wage and we had been consistent in the payment.

“Those who are spreading falsehood that I will stop paying attention to the welfare of workers and our senior citizen are not to be trusted because they have nothing to offer”, he said.

The governor furthecitizensin that, when re-elected he would consolidate on the achievements his administration had made in the lat three and half years.

Oyetola said the giant stride of the government in the area of education, infrastructure, health, empowerment, rural development, among others would not stop.

The governor, however, urged the electorate to and get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) to support him in the coming election

Oyetola said that he will not betray the trust of the people nor his conscience in service delivery in his second term in office.

Oyetola then urged members of the association to support his re-election, adding that he will continue to provide the enabling environment for their businesses to thrive.

In his remarks, the chairman of the association, Ajibola Akinola, commended the governor for the strides he had accomplished in infrastructure and amenities across the state.

Akinola, however, appealed to the governor to assist members of the association with more soft loans to boost their businesses.

He also promised that the association would support his re-election for the continuation of the good work in the state.

