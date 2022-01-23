From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has challenged anybody who is interested to contest the governorship election in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to go and obtain nomination form.

Oyetola who said he is not afraid of the primary election assured that he would emerge the candidate of the party to contest the governorship election again.

Speaking in Iwo during the empowerment organised by the Ogundokun Vanguard and endorsement of Oyetola for second term, Oyetola who was represented by the Director-General Campaign Organisation, Israel Famurewa, appealed to his supporter to prepare for July 16 governorship election.

“Whoever want to obtain governorship form should go ahead. There is no problem in the primary election. We are sure of victory,” he added. He thanked the foundation for the support to the government through his personal spending to better the lives of the people. Responding to the demand for zoning of governorship to Osun West come 2026, Oyetola urged the people of the zone to work for his victory so as to be able to demand for their turn.

The founder of the foundation who was a chieftain of the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN), Chief Abiola Ogundokun, expressed hope that the feud between Governor Oyetola and his predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola, will end soon.

Noting that the foundation started in 1976 when he was the councilor in Ward 1, Iwo local government of the old Oyo State, Ogundokun, said the foundation has contributed meaningfully to the education and political lives of many people.

He said the foundation has built the administrative building of Iwo East LCDA, extension of Iwo Central Mosque, settling of hospital bills, sponsoring of pilgrimage to Hajj and contribution to the building of Iwo palace.

According to Ogundokun, some politicians in the zone rose to the high position through nomination from the foundation, free education and care for the eye-impaired people.

The Special Adviser to Governor Oyetola on Political Matter, Hon. Debo Badirudeen warned those parading themselves as representatives of Iwo to desist from spoiling the name of the town.

He said the people of Iwo have agreed to support Oyetola for a second term so as to be able to demand for governorship come 2026.

“We have agreed to let Oyetola do his second term because we are determined to produce candidate come 2026. The support we have for Oyetola is for our own benefit. We believe we would have every right to produce the governor of Osun in 2026,” he added.

The Secretary of APC in the state, Alhaji Kamorudeen Olabisi Alao, who is also from the zone, urged party executives to unite and stand with Oyetola during the primary and governorship election.