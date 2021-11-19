From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has reiterated his faith in God for his reelection come July 16, 2022.

He maintained that God is in charge of all affairs of man and his reelection into the office is also at the behest of the creator of the mankind.

He stated this on Friday at Gbongan Interchange while addressing party members and residents who trooped out to welcome him upon his return to the state from abroad.

Oyetola said he is not perturbed by all forms of machinations and distractions which might be surfacing at this critical period the election is fast approaching, a circumstance which he described as a normal political phenomenon; noting that he remains unshaken as ever for his faith is in God who decides all things.

Apparently amazed by the encomiums bestowed on him during the welcome, Oyetola appreciated the party leaders and members, as well as residents of the state for the inow of love, while reaffirming the formidability of the state All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the forthcoming election.

He, however, urged all the residents to participate in the ongoing voters’ registration so that they would be able to exercise their civic rights in the 2022 election in the state.

