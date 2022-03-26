From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The factional governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Omooba Dotun Babayemi, has allayed the fears of people of the state, especially members of the party over the sanctity of his candidature.

In a statement signed and personally made available to Journalists on Saturday, Babayemi’s call was coming on the heels of the released INEC list which contains names of various candidates of parties that would participate in the state gubernatorial election come July 16.

He maintained that some of the names on the list are provisional, saying substitution and replacement would still be made in some of them as appropriate.

“In the case of our party, the PDP, that is what will eventually happen as the matter is subjudice at the present time. The judiciary, which is the last hope of the common man will settle the issue around the party’s gubernatorial candidate and I am confident that I will be victorious at the end of the day,” Babayemi stated.

He said “INEC is a law-abiding agency of the government that respects the rule of law, as such, it would obey valid court decisions. It is not new for INEC to release names and later substitute same for legal reasons. Most of the names on that list, are temporary including that of PDP.”

He then appealed to the people of the state and in particular, members of PDP across the state to remain calm assuring that he would not only contest on the banner of the party but would win the July 16 governorship election to usher in the envisioned new dawn for the people.