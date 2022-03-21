From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed its readiness to begin devolution of Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise to Registration Areas (RAs/Wards) ahead of the July 16 governorship election in Osun State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Prof. Abdulganiy Olayinka Raji, disclosed this to newsmen during a stakeholders meeting held in Osogbo, on Monday.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The REC who disclosed that the exercise that is ongoing at the state office, has gotten the approval of the commission’s headquarters in Abuja, to be moved to the 332 wards in the state commencing from Thursday, 24th and Wednesday, 30th March 2022 between the hours of 9:00 am and 3:00 pm.

He called for support of people to assist the commission by ‘further sensitising and mobilising members of the public to take this advantage to either register, transfer their voting rights to Polling Units, especially the newly created PUs close to their residence as doing so would enable the Commission to leverage on having even distribution of 500 voters in each Polling Unit with its attendant benefit of completing the voting process in the daytime.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

‘This decision of the Commission is aimed at ensuring that all eligible voters who have not or could not perform their civic duty of registering as voters due to distance are provided with the opportunity to do so with ease.

‘This would prevent night marauders from unleashing their havoc and make election inconclusive.’

He promised that the commission would deliver a free, fair, credible, transparent, all-inclusive and conclusive governorship election come Saturday, 16 July 2022.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .