From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Presidential candidate of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Thursday presented flag of the party to the Osun State governorship candidate of the party, Rasaq Saliu ahead of the July 16 gubernatorial election and urged the people to support him.

Kwankwaso who had featured on a private radio in Osogbo, Rave fm, held a stakeholders meeting with party members at GMT multipurpose hall where he said the All Progressives Congress(APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have demonstrated incompetency in governance and failed the country for twenty-two years.

He said the people are ready to see new Nigeria starting from Osun, boasting that NNPP candidate would be voted as the governor of the state.

He said, “the logo of our party is well known which shows that Nigeria under this party will be united not minding religion, ethnicity or region of anybody in this country. Those who are yet to collect their PVC should do so. this will enable them to vote for our party.

“Failure to vote for our party that will bring positive change is allowing these people to continue to rule our state governments and national level. All of us know that these two major parties have failed us and have nothing more to offer. Let us vote them out and that will start from the this state,” he added.